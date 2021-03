Meteor sightings were reported across the UK as a fireball crossed the night sky on Sunday, February 28.

According to the UK Meteor Network, which runs a camera network detecting meteors across the UK, the meteor was seen just before 10 pm on Sunday.

They said they received around 800 witness reports of the meteor.

This clip was captured on the network’s camera in Wilcot, a village in Wiltshire.

Credit: UK Meteor Network via Storyful