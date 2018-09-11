Tropical Storm Olivia to pass over Hawaiian islands
HONOLULU (KRON) - Olivia, now a tropical storm, is tracking to hit the Hawaiian Islands late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Meteorologists at our sister station KHON2 are predicting the storm just weakend to a tropical storm.
You can watch the latest track on Hurricane Olivia by clicking here.
Olivia will likely track over Maui with winds just under hurricane strength.
Hawaiian Airlines is waiving change fees for anyone flying to the islands during the storm.
- DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS MUNI BUS CRASH
- SAY GOODBYE TO SUBWAY'S FIVE DOLLAR FOOTLONG
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BUYS SLIM FOR DOG, LOTTERY TICKET, WINS $10M
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Discovery of dog saves Oregon man...
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Poll: Teens say social media makes...