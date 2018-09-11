Tropical Storm Olivia to pass over Hawaiian islands Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Olivia east of Hawaii at around 6:30 a.m. local time Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (NOAA via AP) [ + - ] Video

HONOLULU (KRON) - Olivia, now a tropical storm, is tracking to hit the Hawaiian Islands late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Meteorologists at our sister station KHON2 are predicting the storm just weakend to a tropical storm.

You can watch the latest track on Hurricane Olivia by clicking here.

Olivia will likely track over Maui with winds just under hurricane strength.

Hawaiian Airlines is waiving change fees for anyone flying to the islands during the storm.

