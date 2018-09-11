National

Tropical Storm Olivia to pass over Hawaiian islands

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 05:19 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 06:32 PM PDT

HONOLULU (KRON) - Olivia, now a tropical storm, is tracking to hit the Hawaiian Islands late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. 

Meteorologists at our sister station KHON2 are predicting the storm just weakend to a tropical storm.

You can watch the latest track on Hurricane Olivia by clicking here. 

Olivia will likely track over Maui with winds just under hurricane strength.

Hawaiian Airlines is waiving change fees for anyone flying to the islands during the storm.

