‘I love my teammates’ among few words Nick Bosa said following 49ers Super Bowl loss

MIAMI (KRON) — Emotions are all over the place for the San Francisco 49ers following their 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The press conference following a Super Bowl loss is never easy, and Nick Bosa reminded us of that Sunday night. Several photo caught the defensive end with a towel over his head walking into the locker room following the game.

But if one thing’s for sure — Nick Bosa loves his team. Those were the words that stood out the most out of the other few he said in the press conference following.

“I love my teammates… and I love this organization,” he told reporters.

In the six questions after, Bosa said less than 30 words. As expected, he answered very short with responses like, “um, no”, “yeah”, and “pissed”.

Bosa was named the defensive rookie of the year the night before the Big Game.