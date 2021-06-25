‘I miss you and I love you’: George Floyd’s daughter speaks at Chauvin’s sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (KRON) — “I miss you and I love you.”

George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter Gianna gave a statement at the sentencing trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin Friday.

Chauvin sat and watched as Gianna’s video interview was played in court.

“I ask about him all the time,” she said. “I was asking how did my dad get hurt.”

When Gianna was asked if she wishes her dad was still here with us, she simply responded: “Yeah, well he is!”

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.

“I want to play with him,” Gianna said. “We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed. My daddy used to help me brush my teeth.”

The punishment — which fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested — came after Chauvin broke his more than yearlong silence in court to offer condolences to the Floyd family and say he hopes more information coming out will eventually give them “some peace of mind.”

With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

Outside the courthouse, a crowd of about 50 people clasped hands and placed their hands on each other’s shoulders. The reaction was subdued as people debated whether the sentence was long enough. Some cursed in disgust.

Chauvin was immediately led back to prison. As with the verdicts in April, he showed little emotion when the judge pronounced the sentence. His eyes moved rapidly around the courtroom, his COVID-19 mask obscuring much of his face.

How Gianna hopes the world remember her father?

“Well, they help him because those mean people did something to him,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.