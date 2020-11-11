‘I see a vice president that looks like me’: Students recite empowering poem

Students at a Brooklyn elementary school recited an empowering poem after Kamala Harris became vice president-elect of the United States.
Footage by principal Lakeasha William shows a class at the Stanley Eugene Clark School reciting along with their teacher, “Brown girl, brown girl. What do you see? I see a vice president that looks like me.”
