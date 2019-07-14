ICE raids on undocumented immigrants set to begin in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – ICE agents are set to begin their raids Sunday morning in the Bay Area and across the country.

It’s all part of President Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Since the news of the raids broke earlier this week, many have been preparing for the possibility of raids, as well as taking to the streets to demonstrate.

ICE officials have not said when or where the raids will take place but the president has said they will happen today.

They are expected to take place in nine cities including San Francisco, along with Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York.

Officials say the focus will be on undocumented immigrants who already have court orders to be deported.

The raid could last several days.

City officials in the Bay Area have said they will not help federal officials in the raid.

Some city, state and national leaders have called the operation ‘fear mongering’ and have said they will not be cooperating.

While the president and his administration insist they are just carrying out the law.

“We are focusing on criminals and taking them out of the country,” Trump said.

“This is an attempt to intimidate immigrant and Latino communities across the country, these are honest, hard-working people who are immigrants. Many of them have U.S. citizen children. Those parents will now be separated from those kids,” Representative Joaquin Castro said.

Rapid response networks are set up in cities across the Bay Area to help undocumented immigrants who are concerned about the upcoming raids and offer legal advice.