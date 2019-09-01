‘I’d trade my life for his’: Friend of Odessa victim speaks on shooting

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A man who knows one of the shooting victims in Odessa says the injured person “doesn’t deserve to die.”

Clarke Finney caught up with the man outside MCH. The man said the person he knew was shot in the side.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke says that at least 21 people were injured by gunfire and five killed in the shooting.

At a news conference Saturday, Gerke also says that at least three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

He spoke after a chaotic afternoon during which police reported that a suspect hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland, hitting multiple people. Police initially reported that there could be more than one shooter, but Gerke says authorities now believe it was one shooter.

Gerke says he believes the threat is over but authorities remain vigilant.