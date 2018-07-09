IHOb flips back to IHOP
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - All is right in the world again.
After a shocking announcement in June, the International House of Burgers is now the International House of Pancakes once again.
The company took to Twitter and Facebook on Monday to announce 60 cents pancakes in celebration of its 60th anniversary as well as the flip back to IHOP.
"We'd never turn our back on pancakes (except that time we faked it to promote our new burgers," the company announced.
Well played IHOP.
