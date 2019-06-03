IHOP introduces burger 'pancakes'

The International House of Pancakes is playing with names again.

This time it isn't the restaurant changing names, though. - it's the food!

Here are IHOP's new pancakes.

The trio is listed on the menu as the Big IHOP Pancake, the Garlic Butter Pancake, and the Loaded Philly Pancake.

We are aware they look like burger.

They're made with burger ingredients, including Black Angus Beef.

IHOP says they're called pancakes to show "it takes its burger as seriously as it takes its pancakes."

The Big IHOP Pancake actually has a traditional pancake between the meat patties.

Last year, IHOP created a lot of buzz when it changed its name from International House of Pancakes to International House of Burgers.

