‘I’ll take a look’: Trump says on Joe Exotic pardon

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will “take a look” at a request for a pardon from Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, the star of the popular Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.”

“I don’t know, I know nothing about it,” Trump admitted, asking what the charges against Maldonado-Passage are. “22 years for what? What did he do?”

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving 22 years in prison for his involvement in the murder-for-hire plot to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, which he claims he did not do.

Maldonado-Passage issued a call for a pardon from Trump and announced a $94 million lawsuit against the federal government March 19 on his Facebook page.

“I’ll take a look,” Trump told a reporter when asked about the case and his son’s support for a pardon during a White House briefing.

The docu-series has been for the most part a hit among Netflix viewers since it was released on March 20.

