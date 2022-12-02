(KRON) — It’s that time of year. While many families and loved ones are expected to gather on Christmas Day and exchange presents, some aren’t able to meet in person. Many will send their loved ones gifts via mail.

The United States Postal Service announced its shipping deadlines for when mail needs to be sent, so it can arrive at recipients’ doorsteps by Dec. 25.

Dec. 9 : Air/Army Post Office (APO) | Fleet Post Office (FPO) | Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) [all ZIP Codes] for Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

: Air/Army Post Office (APO) | Fleet Post Office (FPO) | Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) [all ZIP Codes] for Priority Mail and First-Class Mail Dec. 16 : APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) for USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) for USPS Priority Mail Express Military service Dec. 17 : USPS Retail Ground service

: USPS Retail Ground service Dec. 17 : First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

: First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards) Dec. 17 : First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

: First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) Dec. 19 : Priority Mail service

: Priority Mail service Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express* service

USPS released a list of ways to keep your mail safe. You can read that on the USPS website.