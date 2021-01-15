Inauguration Day 2021: Everything you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Inauguration Day is less than a week away as the world awaits one of the most anticipated transfers in recent times.

Below is a guide of everything you need to know about the big day.

When is Inauguration Day 2021?

Per the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Inauguration Day is set for Jan. 20 every four years.

President Donald Trump’s term will end at noon EST on the 20th.

Joe Biden is expected to take the oath of office at noon EST and become the 46th President of the United States.

How to watch the inauguration live

KRON4’s 24/7 streaming app KRONon will air the inauguration and have full inauguration coverage throughout the day.

You can download the KRONon app for free.

Inauguration entertainment

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at the inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in.

Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration.

Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

The president’s parade route

After being sworn in, the president typically goes on a ceremonial parade down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.

This year, a “virtual parade” showcasing communities across the country will be televised.

The Bidens will arrive at the White House with a presidential escort consisting of representatives from every branch of the military.

The parade will begin around 3 p.m.

Will there be security?

Washington, D.C. has stepped up security as members of the National Guard are already securing the area around the Capitol.

Thousands of National Guard troops stand ready to protect the presidential swearing-in. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy approved bringing in 21,000 Guard members and that number is expected to increase by the big day.

Nearly 200 agencies have come together to ensure the security and safety of government officials, facilities and the general public, according to FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor.

Which former presidents will attend?

President Trump announced he won’t be attending Biden’s inauguration. Traditionally, the outgoing and incoming presidents ride to the Capitol together.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be in attendance.

The only other living president, 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, who has spent the pandemic mostly at his Georgia home, will not attend but has extended “best wishes” to Biden.