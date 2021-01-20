Inauguration Day: Obama shares his support for Biden

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former President Barack Obama congratulated his Vice President-turned-Commander-in-Chief on the morning of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Biden is being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, after two terms spent in the White House as Obama’s right hand man.

In a tweet, 44 said “Congratulations to my friend, President Joe Biden! This is your time.”

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

The pair had a bond that became an internet sensation, with memes about their ‘bromance.’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., and his vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., appear together Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Biden, while VP, spurred on the memes by sharing a photo of Joe and Barack friendship bracelets.

Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever. pic.twitter.com/uNsxouTKOO — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) August 4, 2016

Back in November when Biden and Kamala Harris’s win was declared, Obama had shared a heartfelt statement.

“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”