Inauguration Day: Obama shares his support for Biden

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former President Barack Obama congratulated his Vice President-turned-Commander-in-Chief on the morning of Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Biden is being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, after two terms spent in the White House as Obama’s right hand man.
In a tweet, 44 said “Congratulations to my friend, President Joe Biden! This is your time.”
The pair had a bond that became an internet sensation, with memes about their ‘bromance.’
Biden, while VP, spurred on the memes by sharing a photo of Joe and Barack friendship bracelets.
Back in November when Biden and Kamala Harris’s win was declared, Obama had shared a heartfelt statement.
“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”