Indiana father says daughter’s death linked to vaping

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (CNN) — Indiana health officials confirmed the state’s first vaping related death earlier this month.

Now, a father says it was his 32-year-old daughter and is sharing her story.

It’s a smile family can now only see in a picture.

Everything seemed good with Megan Eagle and then one day, it wasn’t.

“It truly is a parent’s worst nightmare, and it is a nightmare I even occasionally have, seen her death,” said the woman’s father, Steve Dillon.

Dillon lives about two hours outside Indianapolis.

He was supposed to be celebrating Eagle’s 32nd birthday last week.

It all changed after a trip to the emergency room in August.

“She became ill, had flu-like symptoms. Had a fever, an upset stomach. She vomited and was short of breath,” Dillon said.

He says he sickness kept getting worse and doctors could not stop it.

“So they decided Saturday night to ventilate her and she did not want it. She was afraid she was going to die,” the dad said.

Eagle passed away at the hospital less than a week later.

Dillon says he doctor believes her illness was likely related to vaping.

“He told me in the cases he has seen in this region that they all look exactly like Megan,” Dillon said.

Dillon still has one of his daughter’s vape pens.

He thinks Eagles started vaping THC about a year ago to manage pain and she was getting her supply from California.

“Nobody knows what you are smoking, nobody knows what is going into your lungs what you are sucking into your lungs,” Dillon said.

Right now, Indiana’s State Department of Health is investigating at least 50 cases of severe lung injury.

Physicians at IU Methodist and Riley Hospital say they’re also seeing illnesses that could be linked to vaping.

“We are seeing people the ages of 18 to 34 mostly coming in with vague cough, fever and general difficulty breathing,” said Tommy Eales, emergency medicine physician at IU Methodist.

A majority of patients have reported vaping THC, yet health officials still do not know what is causing these mysterious illnesses.

It’s a mystery Dillon wants to be solved, so another family doesn’t experience his pain.

“I will never get my baby back. That’s over. But I would like to know what killed her,” he said.

The CDC says at least 805 lung injury cases have been reported 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands and 13 deaths have been reported in 10 states.