Infantino recalls baby carriers sold at Target, Amazon because child may fall out

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Infantino is recalling about 14,000 of its soft infant and toddler carriers because its buckle can break and the child can fall out.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the products being recalled are:

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier – lot code: 2018 0619 Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier – lot code: 2018 0719 Flip Front2back Carrier – lot code 2018 0719 Up Close Newborn Carrier – lot code 2018 0719

The product name and lot code can be found on a label sewn inside the carriers.

Officials said all three carriers were sold at Target and other stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2019.

No injuries or incidents have been reported at this time.

Anyone with the recalled baby carriers is advised to stop using the carriers immediately and contact Infantino at 1-800-840-4916 or visit their website to receive a free replacement carrier.

