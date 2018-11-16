INTERVIEW: Medical community responds to NRA 'stay in your lane' tweet Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Last week, the National Rifle Association sent out a mocking tweet in response to an American College of Physicians position paper.

That paper outlined a public health approach to reducing deaths and injuries from gun violence.

The tweet from the NRA told doctors to "stay in their lane."

It complained that the medical community had not consulted anyone before publishing its paper.

The NRA tweet was posted just hours before a man shot and killed 12 people in a country music bar in Thousand Oaks.

Dr. Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at San Francisco General Hospital, talked to KRON4 about the issue.

