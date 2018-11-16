INTERVIEW: Medical community responds to NRA 'stay in your lane' tweet
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Last week, the National Rifle Association sent out a mocking tweet in response to an American College of Physicians position paper.
That paper outlined a public health approach to reducing deaths and injuries from gun violence.
The tweet from the NRA told doctors to "stay in their lane."
It complained that the medical community had not consulted anyone before publishing its paper.
The NRA tweet was posted just hours before a man shot and killed 12 people in a country music bar in Thousand Oaks.
Dr. Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at San Francisco General Hospital, talked to KRON4 about the issue.
Watch the above video to see the full report.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Keys to the Game: Raiders vs. Cardinals
- Keys to the Game: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
- INTERVIEW: Medical community responds to NRA 'stay in your lane' tweet
- Good Samaritan pays man's $367 bill at Target
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.