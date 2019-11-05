Investigation determines cause of crash that killed racer Jessi Combs

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 02: Co-host Jessi Combs speaks at the ‘Overhaulin’ discussion panel during the Discovery Networks/Velocity portion of the 2012 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 2, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

FIELDS, Ore. (KRON) – Authorities have released new details following an investigation into the death of professional racer Jessi Combs.

The Harney County Sheriff’s Office has determined that there was a ‘mechanical failure of the front wheel’ of her jet-car at the time of the crash.

Officials believe the failure was caused by an object in the desert. They say this led to the front wheel collapsing.

The sheriff’s office also announced that the cause of the 36-year-old’s death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Following the crash, the racecar engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s office offers condolences to the family and the North American Eagle Race Team.