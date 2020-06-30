IRS not extending July 15 tax deadline

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service on Monday announced it will not be extending the tax filing deadline of July 15.

If you cannot meet the July 15 deadline, officials said you can file for an automatic extension for Oct. 15.

Earlier this year, the IRS postponed the tax-filing deadline from April 15 due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The IRS understands that those affected by the coronavirus may not be able to pay their balances in full by July 15, but we have many payment options to help taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. “These easy-to-use payment options are available on IRS.gov, and most can be done automatically without reaching out to an IRS representative.”

