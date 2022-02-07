IRS offices opening for special Saturday hours

Seven California Internal Revenue Service offices will be among those opening for special Saturday hours to provide people with extra in-person help this tax season.

“The IRS continues to do everything we can to help people during this unprecedented period,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig stated in a news release. “Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need. We encourage people to review the details on these special Saturday hours so we can help serve them. I’m also extremely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to provide this special assistance.”

The IRS announced February 4 that select taxpayer assistance centers will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays February 12, March 12, April 19 and May 14.

Only the extra TACs that will be open February 12 have been announced on the IRS’s website.

These include the 1301 Clay Street location in Oakland and the 4330 Watt Avenue location in Sacramento. The list is rounded-out by Los Angeles, San Diego, Bakersfield, Fresno and Van Nuys locations.

No appointments are required. Walk-ins are available for all services, such as asking about reconciling advance child tax credit payments. No cash payments will be accepted.

Taxpayers are asked to bring a current, government-issued photo ID, their social security card, and any letter or notice received from the IRS. During the visit, staff may request a current mailing address, email address, and bank account information for payments or refunds via direct deposit.