IRS tax filing season starts soon: 5 things to remember

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tax filing season is approaching.

With tax filing beginning on Jan. 24, the Internal Revenue Service offered a five-point checklist when filing their federal income tax returns from 2021.

Taxpayers have from Jan. 24 to April 18 to file their taxes.

Five things to remember when filing income tax returns in 2022, according to the IRS:

File an accurate return and use e-file and direct deposit to avoid delays.

Taxpayers are recommended to file electronically and use direct deposit to avoid papers and files going in and out of mailboxes — risking something getting lost in the process.

The IRS has a link for those who would like resources on how to file taxes electronically.

2. For an accurate return, collect all documents before preparing a tax return; make sure stimulus payment and advance Child Tax Credit information is accurate.

The IRS says to make sure all important documents are on hand, such as W-2 forms and 1099 forms if you received unemployment or a pension.

Remember, most income is taxable, including unemployment, refund interest, income from the gig economy, and virtual currencies.

For a list of important documents to have when filing, click here and select “gather and organize your tax records.”

3. Avoid lengthy phone delays; use online resources before calling the IRS.

Phone demand for IRS assistance remains at record highs, the agency said.

The IRS gave three important links that can be used as an alternative to long phone call wait times: tax questions, checking your refund status, or making a payment online.

4. Waiting on a 2020 tax return to be processed? Special tip to help with e-filing a 2021 tax return

If a taxpayer is still waiting on a 2020 tax return, here are instructions to validate the return.

The most important thing the IRS says on the page of instructions is to enter your adjusted gross income (AGI) for the tax 2020 return. Here’s what the IRS advises taxpayers to do:

“If your 2020 tax return has not yet been processed, enter $0 (zero dollars) for your prior year adjusted gross income (AGI).”

“If you used the Non-Filers tool in 2021 to register for an advance Child Tax Credit payment or third Economic Impact Payment in 2021, enter $1 as your prior year AGI. “

5. Free resources are available to help taxpayers file.

For those looking to avoid delays with a paper tax return, IRS Free File is an available resource to use.

The IRS says any person or household making $73,000 or less in 2021 can qualify for IRS Free File. Tax file resources are available in both English and Spanish.

The full and detailed list of IRS recommendations when filing can be viewed here.