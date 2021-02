SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Don’t try to mail out any overdue Valentine’s Day letters for your sweethearts on Monday.

It will be the day after Valentine’s Day… but also a federal holiday. Presidents Day is one of 10 holidays the U.S. Postal Service observes.

That’s 10 days out of the year that they will not be delivering your mail.

After Presidents Day, the next time the post office closes won’t be until spring for Memorial Day, on May 31.

See the full USPS holiday schedule for 2021: