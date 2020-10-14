ISIS members charged, admitted to four American murders

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – For the first time, members of the Islamic State – or ISIS – have been charged in the United States after they admitted they were involved in the murder of four American hostages.

The charges are a milestone in a years-long effort by U.S. authorities to bring to justice members of the group known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of aid workers, journalists, and other hostages in Syria.

School teachers turned conflict correspondent, James Foley continuously put his life on the line throughout his career returning to the Middle East even after he was detained in Libya by the Ghadaffi Regime.

“Jim always had a heart for the vulnerable for those who really don’t have much of a voice and he was a writer also and finally he found journalism which could bring together his interest in storytelling as well as writing. So it really was something he became very passionate about. He felt we needed to hear the stories of people suffering in Syria,” Diane Foley said.

While covering the suffrage of Syrians in 2012, journalist James Foley was once again captured and this time didn’t come home.

He was killed by ISIS militants on camera in 2014.

Six years later these men – El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are the first alleged members of the Islamic state to be charged in the U.S.

Both were indicted last week in Alexandria, Virginia in connection with the death of aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller, as well as journalists Steven Sotloff and Foley.

The two are said to have been radicalized in the U.K. and admitted to helping ISIS carry out executions and ransom negotiations in the Middle East.

“It’s a big deal, I think I’m hoping they will implicate others involved as well as find the remains of our loved ones,” Foley said.

The Kassig family also released this statement saying:

“We are relieved that El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey will stand trial in the United States for the grievous crimes they are alleged to have committed against Peter Kassig, our son, and so many others. Although nothing can bring our son back, we are grateful that his alleged captors will face justice in the form of a fair trial under U.S. criminal laws.”

Attorney General William P. Barr has described the charges as a warning to both U.S. citizens who join terrorist groups and foreign fighters who harm Americans that they cannot escape prosecution.

“I hope it’s the beginning of a lot of accountability for the many human rights horrors which have happened in Syria,” Foley said.

Some family’s, like Foley’s, have set up foundations in their honor.

His mother hopes other journalists learn how to protect themselves to continue to do the courageous and crucial work on the frontlines.

His birthday is coming up next week and the sixth Annual James Foley Freedom run is set for this Saturday.

It will be virtual given the pandemic.

