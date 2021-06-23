‘It sucks and I’m scared’: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals he has cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus revealed that he has cancer in a social media post Wednesday.

Hoppus said he’s been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months.

“I have cancer,” he wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

The 49-year-old rocker added that he still has months of chemotherapy, but remains hopeful.

“Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future,” he said. “Love to you all.”