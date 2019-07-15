Breaking News
It’s Amazon Prime Day

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – It’s hailed as the Super Bowl of online shopping.

Monday is Amazon Prime Day – and so is Tuesday!

The 5th annual Amazon Prime Day will run a full two days this year.

Amazon says it will launch new deals as frequently as every 5 minutes.

The company’s global sales for the 48-hour Prime Day are estimated to hit $5.8 billion.

Amazon is facing increased competition.

Rival retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and E-Bay have had years of practice perfecting their Prime Day strategies and they’re rolling out discounts of their own.

More than 250 retailers are planning deals aiming to benefit from a halo effect of Prime Day.

