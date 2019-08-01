It’s likely that no one is getting $125 Equifax settlement payout: FTC

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Just when you thought you were going to be $125 richer.

Sorry, you may not be getting that Equifax data breach settlement money after all.

The Federal Trade Commission says so many people are asking for cash payments linked the 2017 data breach that there may not be enough money for everyone.

As part of a $300 million settlement, people impacted by the data breach were offered free credit monitoring or a check for up to $125.

But because of the high response, there simply isn’t enough money to go around.

The FTC is suggesting people choose free credit monitoring rather than a $125 check.

