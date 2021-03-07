It’s National Cereal Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Happy National Cereal Day!

National Cereal Day is celebrated every year on March 7.

Breakfast cereal was created in the late 1800s and has changed a lot since then. It was initially created as a healthy, meatless breakfast food before adding tons of sugar to it, according to nationalcerealday.com.

Cereal back then was so hard to swallow that it had to be soaked overnight in order to properly digest it.

And in 1939, cereal as a healthy food began to change.

It’s one of our favorite days of the year—#NationalCerealDay! 🥣 How will you be celebrating today? pic.twitter.com/usq1FuhH0O — General Mills (@GeneralMills) March 7, 2021

Happy National Cereal Day to everyone who thinks Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the GOAT 🥣 — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 7, 2021

Hooray! Who is eating Lucky Charms for #NationalCerealDay?✋ — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) March 7, 2021

Today, we have an aisle full of breakfast cereal and a large selection to choose from.

According to National Cereal Day, 49% of Americans start their day with a bowl of cereal.

What’s your favorite cereal?