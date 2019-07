Grab a cup of bubble tea and say “cheers” to National Tapioca Day on Friday!

Those chewy bubbles at the bottom of the tea are tapioca pearls.

It’s a big culinary trend that started in Taiwan.

The pearls are also used to make tapioca pudding.

Tapioca is a starch extracted from the cassava plant.

It can also be made into a flour used to make a flatbread.

Be sure to take photos of whatever tapioca treats you enjoy Friday and post them to social media using the hashtag #NationalTapiocaDay.