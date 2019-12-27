It’s now illegal for retailers to sell tobacco to anyone under 21: FDA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s now illegal for any retailer to sell tobacco products including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and cigars, to anyone under age 21, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The federal minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 comes after President Donald Trump approved the regulation last week as part of a $1.4 trillion spending package.

“Tobacco 21” laws have already been enacted in more than a dozen states including Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Washington.

The FDA says it intends to publish a final rule updating its current regulations with the changes made by the legislation within the next 180 days.

