CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts following their 33-7 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s official.

After 20 years, Drew Brees is retiring from the NFL.

The quarterback made the announcement official on his Instagram Sunday, with the help of his children.

Brees spent 15 of his 20 years in the league with the New Orleans Saints.

“I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans,” he wrote. “This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!”