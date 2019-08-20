It’s recommended your thermostat be set to 78 degrees or higher for ‘energy efficiency’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What temperature’s perfect for you inside your home?

A little on the warmer side, or a little on the cooler side?

According to Energy Star, a U.S. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency program, the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you’re home.

When you’re at work or away, 85 degrees is the recommended setting.

When you’re sleeping, 82 degrees is the recommendation.

According to the DOE, you should keep your thermostat “as high as comfortably possible in the summer” to help keep your energy bills low.

The DOE also recommends using ceiling fans to keep cool.

Of course, the Twitterverse went off on the viral tweet with differing opinions:

82’ on the thermostat equals 90’ in my bedroom. Both temperatures are UNACCEPTABLE for sleeping. — Heather Lewis (@Heather67142490) August 20, 2019

Only a serial killer would keep their thermostat at these temperatures — C-HUGE (@ghstrider815) August 19, 2019

Ahh yes, because nothing says “cozy sleep” like balmy warm temperatures. My settings are 74 when at home, 76 when away, and 72 when sleeping. Setting a thermostat to anything in the eighties should be illegal. — StompEffect (@VirgoVigor) August 19, 2019

I would spend my entire paycheck on my electric bill before I would set my thermostat to any of these temperatures https://t.co/CsIGFJXJWo — Jordan Manning (@JordanManning4) August 19, 2019

If you set your thermostat to these temperatures while you’re home or sleeping, then you are a psycho. https://t.co/FELPTtyMkf — Drew Barker (@D_Barker7) August 19, 2019

These temperatures are cruel and unusual punishment. No thermostat should ever rise above 70, and a sleeping bench mark is 62. https://t.co/lbe4AqF8ij — Corporate Big Wig (@BtLintheOffice) August 19, 2019

If your thermostat shows any single one of those temperatures when I come over, I'm suing you. https://t.co/t3piaxBq2r — Put Vines In The Smithsonian (@DOCisChief) August 19, 2019

The report was released in July.

What do you think of these recommendations?

