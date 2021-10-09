‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ to return to broadcast TV after year absence

(WXIN) — After a one-year absence from TV, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will return to the airwaves this month.

The Halloween special, which had aired on broadcast television since the 1960s, will appear on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to Variety. It had appeared on ABC for decades.

Last year, the holiday classic featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and the rest of the gang didn’t air on broadcast TV because Apple TV+ scooped up the license for all things Peanuts-related. The streaming service did, however, allow a limited free streaming window for the special.

Also airing on PBS and PBS Kids will be “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET through a partnership with Apple TV+.

The holiday specials can also be streamed through Apple TV+.

The streaming service, home of “The Snoopy Show,” will also debut a new Peanuts special this year called “For Auld Lang Syne” on Dec. 10. The New Year’s Eve-themed special follows the Peanuts gang, who are “disappointed to learn that Charlie Brown’s grandmother can’t visit, leading Lucy to throw herself a New Year’s Eve party, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before midnight.”

According to Variety, Apple TV+ is also working on other specials for Mother’s Day, Earth Day and back to school.