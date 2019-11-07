J.C. Penney announces Black Friday hours, deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Black Friday ads continue to roll out as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

A day after Target revealed its Black Friday ad and hours (they will be open on Thanksgiving Day), J.C. Penney released its Black Friday deals Thursday morning.

Same as last year, most J.C. Penney stores will be open at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day through 10 p.m. Black Friday.

The retailer will also give the first few customers coupons ranging from $10 to $500 off a $500 or more purchase, in addition to its annual mystery coupon giveaway and chance to score a $500 shopping spree.

Early access to the retailer’s Black Friday deals begins at 12 a.m. CST Wednesday, Nov. 27, on JCPenney.com and the app, J.C. Penney announced in a statement.

While Target and Kohl’s have announced their Black Friday hours will begin on Thanksgiving, more than a dozen other retailers have announced they will stay closed on the holiday this year.

