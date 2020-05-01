J. Crew to file for bankruptcy soon: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Privately-held fashion retailer J. Crew Group is reportedly filing for bankruptcy as soon as this weekend as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the matter tell the Wall Street Journal.

The company is working to secure $400 million in financing to fund operations in bankruptcy, the report said, cautioning that timing could still slip, and plans are not yet finalized.

J.Crew has been in negotiations with a group of lenders for several weeks since it was forced to cancel plans to take its Madewell subsidiary public, the report added.

The company had planned to use the proceeds of the Madewell IPO to pay down part of its $1.7 billion debt. However, the IPO plans fell through in March as the pandemic began to take its toll.

All J. Crew stores were temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus.

Even before the pandemic, J. Crew has struggled in recent years as consumers shifted to online shopping and other fast-fashion retailers like Amazon.

Last week, major high-end retailer Neiman Marcus reportedly announced it would be filing for bankruptcy amid the pandemic.

