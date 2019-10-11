Jane Fonda reportedly arrested while protesting climate change at Capitol

WASHINGTON (KRON) – Jane Fonda was reportedly arrested during a climate change protest Friday at the U.S. Capitol Building.
Fonda allegedly moved to Washington D.C. to be more proactive in the fight against climate change and that Fonda would be on the steps of the U.S. Capitol ever Friday through January, WUSA9 reports.
Climate activists are demanding lawmakers take action to address what Fonda calls “an existential threat.”
