Jay-Z is officially hip-hop's first billionaire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Jay-Z is the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.
In an article published Monday, Forbes said Shawn Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) has amassed a billion-dollar empire which encompasses his music, streaming service, liquor, art, real estate, and stakes in other companies.
Forbes also notes his brands Rocawear clothing, D'Usse cognac (which he co-owns with Bacardi), and Tidal, the music streaming service, and his Roc Nation music and sports empire.
Forbes calculated Jay-Z's net worth by "looking at the artist's stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne," then "Added up his income, subtracting a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle," which was then vetted by "a roster of outside experts."
Here are his reported primary holdings:
Cash & investments, including a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million, $220 million
D’Ussé cognac: $100 million
Tidal streaming service: $100 million
Roc Nation: $75 million
Music catalog: $75 million
Art collection: $70 million
Real estate: $50 million
You can read the full report on Forbes here.
