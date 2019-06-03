National

Jay-Z is officially hip-hop's first billionaire

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 09:30 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:30 AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Jay-Z is the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, according to Forbes. 

In an article published Monday, Forbes said Shawn Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) has amassed a billion-dollar empire which encompasses his music, streaming service, liquor, art, real estate, and stakes in other companies. 

Forbes also notes his brands Rocawear clothing, D'Usse cognac (which he co-owns with Bacardi), and Tidal, the music streaming service, and his Roc Nation music and sports empire. 

Forbes calculated Jay-Z's net worth by "looking at the artist's stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne," then "Added up his income, subtracting a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle," which was then vetted by "a roster of outside experts."

Here are his reported primary holdings: 

Cash & investments, including a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million, $220 million

D’Ussé cognac: $100 million

Tidal streaming service: $100 million

Roc Nation: $75 million

Music catalog: $75 million

Art collection: $70 million

Real estate: $50 million

You can read the full report on Forbes here. 

