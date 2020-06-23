JCPenney closes more stores, including one in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – JCPenney has announced another round of permanent store closures, including one right here in the Bay Area.

CNN reports the Concord location will shutter its doors for good, in addition to other locations in Michigan, New York, Washington, and Maryland.

The department store chain, which filed for bankruptcy last month, is moving toward its targeted closing of 250 stores, which is estimated to be about 30% of its network of 846 locations.

Before Tuesday’s announcement, 136 stores had already begun liquidation sales.

JCPenney is the largest national retailer to file for bankruptcy amid the pandemic, along with J.Crew and Neiman Marcus.

All three companies said they intend to stay in business, however. The bankruptcy process allows companies to free themselves from debt and other liabilities it can no longer afford.

Latest Stories: