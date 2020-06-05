JCPenney closing several California stores, 154 total this summer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retailer JCPenney announced Thursday it is permanently closing more than 150 stores nationwide – including nearly a dozen in California – as part of its bankruptcy plan.
In a statement, the retailer said in part the decision to close these specific locations comes “following a comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint and a careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company.”
“Store closing sales for the first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete,” the company added.
Here is a list of stores set to close in California, according to CNN:
- Chino: Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center
- Delano: The JCPenney at 1228 Main Street
- Los Banos: San Luis Plaza
- Paso Robles: Woodland Plaza
- San Bernardino: Inland Center
- Tracy: West Valley Mall
- Turlock: Countryside Plaza
- Yreka: Yreka Junction Mall
The retailer said it will announce additional closings in the coming weeks.
JCPenney filed for bankruptcy on May 15.
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.
