JCPenney is closing more stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – JCPenney announced plans on Thursday to close 6 more stores as sales continue to decline.

CNN reports the department store chain announced the store closures Thursday, but did not share specifics about which stores are closing or when.

The retailer said it would release more details when it meets with analysts on April 7.

Right now JCPenney has about 850 stores in operation – that’s a decrease of around 200 stores over the last 5 years.

