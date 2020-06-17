JCPenney liquidation sales start at 137 closing stores

SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: A view of a temporarily closed JCPenney store at The Shops at Tanforan Mall on May 15, 2020 in San Bruno, California. JCPenney avoided bankruptcy after the company paid down paid $17 million in debt on Friday after missing two previous payments.JCPenney has an estimate $3.6 billion in debt. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Liquidation sales start Wednesday at more than a hundred JCPenney stores set to close after the retail chain filed for bankruptcy in May.

According to a news release, discounts range from 25 to 50% off on a wide range of items including fine jewelry, swimwear, and sunglasses, and sales will be final starting June 25.

The retailer, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection May 15, also updated its list of stores that will permanently close in its first wave of closures.

The following stores are closing in California:

Delano: 1228 Main St.

1228 Main St. Los Banos: San Luis Plaza, 951 W Pacheco Blvd.

San Luis Plaza, 951 W Pacheco Blvd. Paso Robles: Woodland Plaza, 120 Niblick Road

Woodland Plaza, 120 Niblick Road San Bernardino: Inland Center, 300 Inland Center

Inland Center, 300 Inland Center Tracy: West Valley Mall, 3100 Naglee Road

West Valley Mall, 3100 Naglee Road Yreka: Yreka Junction Mall, 1810 Fort Jones Road

The stores will be operating under a modified schedule, from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, stores have designated 11 a.m. to noon for at-risk shoppers such as senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.

Sephora stores inside JC Penney stores that are shuttering are closed.

After the closings, the company will have around 604 remaining locations.

J.C. Penney announced June 4 that 154 stores would close in its first wave of closings but now 137 stores are on the list. However, the removed locations may still close, officials said.

The liquidation sales are expected to last for the next 10 to 16 weeks, officials said.

Latest Stories: