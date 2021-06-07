Jeff Bezos to board Blue Origin’s first human flight to space

Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon, is illuminated by a display screen at the introduction of the new Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Paperwhite in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jeff Bezos is going to space.

The multi-billionaire announced that he’s going aboard the New Shepard’s first human flight operated by his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

It breaks through the Earth’s atmosphere on July 20.

“To see the earth from space it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity,” Bezos said in a video announcement.

Bezos said he has been wanting to go to space since he was five years old, and he’s not going solo.

He said it will be meaningful to soar through space with his best friend, his brother.

“I was just awestruck, ” his brother Mark said after Bezos invited him to join.

An auction winner will also be joining the two men. Bidding has opened and will end in a live auction on June 12, Blue Origin said.

Bezos’ full Instagram caption read:

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #GradatimFerociter“

Bezos is taking the journey just a couple of weeks after he plans to step down as Amazon CEO.