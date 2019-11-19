Jeffrey Epstein prison guards arrested: report

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – Two prison guards who were responsible for watching over Jeffrey Epstein when he killed himself in his New York jail cell have been arrested.

The New York Times reports two federal Bureau of Prisons employees were taken into custody early Tuesday.

The two are expected to be charged later this afternoon over their reported failure to check on Epstein in his cell.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell back in August.

The 66-year-old financier accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring was awaiting trial and faced up to 45 years behind bars on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to accusations of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

