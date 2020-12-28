Coronavirus: The Latest

Jennifer Aniston faces backlash for COVID-themed Christmas ornament

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jennifer Aniston posted a photo on her Instagram Christmas Day that showed her holding an ornament with “Our first pandemic 2020″ engraved on it.

@jenniferaniston Instagram

The Friends actress faced mixed reactions on social media where some people called her a “fool” and “oblivious” for talking about the pandemic as if it’s a “baby shower.”

Jen’s fans, however, believe the post was meant to be sarcastic and “hilariously cute.”

Aniston has not yet responded to the criticism, but earlier this year she did speak out about the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of wearing a mask.

She wrote, “If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask.”

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News