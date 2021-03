CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient US singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — After four years together, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits, TMZ reports.

“J-Rod” became a power couple back in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

Wedding plans have been discussed before the pandemic hit last year.

It’s unclear why the pair broke up, but for months there were rumors of A-Rod cheating on J-Lo, although nothing was confirmed.

Neither J-Lo nor A-Rod have addressed the breakup publicly.