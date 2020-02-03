Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme steals Super Bowl halftime show

MIAMI (KRON) – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put on quite the performance during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show Sunday, but there was one special guest that stole the whole performance – Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme!

Emme Maribel Muñiz made her bigtime debut joined by a children’s choir, singing her rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” as her mama J.Lo returned to the stage draped in a flag showing both the Puerto Rican and American flags.

Emme’s father, singer March Anthony, even took to Twitter to show how proud he was of his daughter’s performance.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

The performance also made an apparent statement on the U.S. immigration policy, as Latino children were seen in “cages” of light as Emme belted out “Born in the USA.”

Emme has a twin brother, Maximilian David.

Last year, Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes video of rehearsals for her “Today” show summer concert series performance, when Emme made a visit during her rehearsals and gave a surprise performance of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Way to go, Emme!

