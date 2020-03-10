Live Now
‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to ban audiences amid coronavirus concerns

(CNN) – “Wheel of Fortune” will stop taping with a live studio audience indefinitely.

A source tells CNN it’s a precaution against the coronavirus.

Sony produces “Wheel of Fortune” and it’s also behind “Jeopardy.”

That show is reportedly considering a similar move.

Experts say people who are older or who have underlying health issues are at greater risk from the virus.

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 73.

He had surgery in November.

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek is 79. He is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

