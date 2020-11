SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – “Jeopardy!” will soon resume production for the first time since host Alex Trebek’s death.

In a tweet, the show announced production will resume Monday, Nov. 30 “with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings.”

Additional guest hosts will be announced at a later time.

We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced. pic.twitter.com/0MdGqnzp3R — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 23, 2020

Trebek passed away earlier this month after battling pancreatic cancer.

A replacement for Trebek has not been formally announced.