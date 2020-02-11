JetBlue celebrates 20 years in business with $20 one-way fares

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – JetBlue is celebrating its 20th anniversary by having a special sale.

The “20 Years Just Flew By” sale is offering some routes as low as $20 one way.

But you’ll have to act fast – the two-day sale ends at 8:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Here’s the key to getting the best deal – you must be very flexible. The sale applies to Tuesday or Wednesday departures.

Blackout dates are March 18 to March 31, and April 14 to April 21.

All travel must be completed by June 17.

These cheap fares are part of the Blue Basic fare class, meaning they do not include seat selection and will likely board last, so if you’re fine with that, go on and take a look!

If you’d rather pick a seat or be part of general boarding, you can look into paying extra when available.

>> Click here to learn more about the anniversary sale.

