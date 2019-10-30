JetBlue offers last-minute $31 Halloween flights

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We promise this is a treat – no tricks involved!

JetBlue is offering $31 domestic flights on Halloween as part of its “Monster Sale.”

As part of the sale, you can book a one-way Halloween flight to anywhere in the United States, Puerto Rico, or U.S. Virgin Islands, for just $31!

You must travel on Oct 31 – hence, the $31 price tag.

The reduced fares are available while supplies last.

