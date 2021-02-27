Jill Biden reveals date night tradition in the White House

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 26: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk towards the Marine One on the South Lawn prior to a departure from the White House February 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden and the first lady are traveling to Houston to see the damages and the recovery efforts from a deadly winter snowstorm and visit a FEMA COVID-19 vaccine site. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(KRON) – “He’s so busy, I’m so busy, but we do keep dinner,” Jill Biden said in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The first lady revealed how the Biden’s are keeping their traditions alive in an exclusive interview with Kelly Clarkson on Thursday.

Jill shared that her and President Joe Biden have a phone-free dinner together every night.

“The phones have to be off – and now we’re having dinner in this beautiful home, and there’s a fireplace in the dining room, and they light the fire, and we just sit and talk for a while,” Jill shared.

Jill also revealed that she and Joe try to keep Sunday night dinners with their entire family.

“I think traditions really ground kids,” the first lady said.