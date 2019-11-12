Live Now
Jimmy Carter recovering after surgery

National

ATLANTA (AP) – Jimmy Carter’s spokeswoman says the former president is recovering at Emory University Hospital following surgery to relieve pressure from bleeding on his brain.

Deanna Congileo says there were no complications from the surgery.

She says Carter will remain in the hospital for observation, and she doesn’t anticipate making more announcements until he’s released.

Her Tuesday statement also says the Carters thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received.

